Bohol’s Oplan Katok nets unlicensed firearms, grenades

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least six (6) individuals voluntarily turned over their unregistered firearms this Friday morning, June 25 in Barangay Catagbacan Norte in the municipality of Loon, Bohol which authorities attributed to strong information dissemination.

Police Lieutenant Melchor Rodriguez, the deputy commander of the 702nd Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Bohol said at least four (4) unlicensed firearms and two (2) hand grenades were surrendered to them. Among the surrendered firearms were three (3) revolvers, one (1) improvised shotgun.

Rodriguez did not name the owners of the surrendered items.

Rodriguez said the individuals voluntarily handed over their firearms after they conducted Oplan Katok which is an information dissemination drive about unlicensed firearms in barangays Liloan in Inabanga, Bantolinao in Antequera, Banlasan in Tubigon, Las Salinas in Loay, and Magtang-tang in Danao in Bohol province.

Rodriguez said the persons claimed they have heard about their campaign against unlicensed firearms and decided to turn over their guns and hand grenades rather than being criminally charged for possessing illegal firearms.

Rodriquez said they are intensifying their information dissemination against loose firearms as the 2022 election is drawing near. He said having people surrender their unlicensed firearms is a positive development on their campaign against criminality and insurgency.

“Usually mga nagpuyo sa bukid kay sila man yung priority namin kasi may campaign kami against insurgency kaya sinasabay na rin namin yung information dissemination… Sa among campaign against insurgency, usually yung mga nag susurender sa amin, nagiging amigo namin sila, sila rin yung nagbibigay ng info sa amin kung may NPA ba sa kanilang lugar,” he added.

(We focus our campaign on the mountain barangays because these are places where the insurgency is rampant. Those who surrender their unlicensed firearms usually become our friends and provide us tips and vital information on the presence of rebels in their respective barangays.)

Since his assignment in Bohol last March, Rodriguez said that they have recorded at least 12 individuals who surrendered firearms to their office.

“Sa among operation against loose firearms means yung mga tao sa Bohol nagiging aware na sila nga sayop gyud ang pagpossess sa firearms na walang license,” he said

(Because of our operations against loose firearms, I can say that Boholanos have become more aware that possessing unlicensed firearms is illegal.)

Rodriguez also called on those who still have unlicensed firearms to surrender them to authorities.

