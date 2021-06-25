EOC proposed revisions for Cebu City bound travellers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is proposing that all Cebu City-bound domestic travelers should undergo either a real-time polymerase reaction (RT-PCR) test or a rapid antigen test (RAT) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as requirements to enter the port.

The EOC has endorsed to the Office of the Mayor the proposed revisions in the guidelines for travel into the city especially since the EOC has found a decline in the use of the S-Pass system, a website where the requirements of the travelers are compiled, which was the standard requirement for travelers in the past.

Instead of the S-pass, the EOC is proposing that inbound travelers must present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours from departure or a negative RAT taken within 48 hours of departure.

There will no longer be barangay monitoring or travel permits required and the negative test results will suffice subject to health screening upon arrival in the port.

Government-authorized personnel outside of residence (APOR) will not be subject to the same requirements and instead be screened after arrival.

Government APORs must also present their mission or travel order from their government agency.

For those coming from areas under enhanced or modified enhanced community quarantines, they will need to undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival at any Cebu City port even if they are able to provide a negative RAT test.

“This proposed amendment to the aforementioned Executive Order 125 is intended to align and revise the guidelines on travel based on the current situation in Cebu City and the surrounding provinces in Visayas and Mindanao,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

Garganera said that there had been an increase of positive cases from in-bound travelers recently drawing a concern on the arrival policies of the city.

The proposal will still be reviewed by Acting Mayor Michael Rama or by Mayor Edgardo Labella upon his return from leave in July 2021.

The policies are not final until the mayor releases a new executive order. For now, the existing policies will take precedence.

