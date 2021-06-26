Inayawan village chief to city gov’t: If state of emergency is declared, be transparent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The village chief of Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City is asking for transparency should the city government declare a state of emergency in his barangay because of the garbage situation in the transfer station.

Inayawan Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo said that he has long asked for help from the city government back in 2019 regarding the White Road repair but the city has not responded for more than a year.

The village chief said the city only noticed the problem when it has grown worst and when the situation at the transfer station has become unbearable not only to Inayawan but the rest of the barangays dumping their trash there.

The garbage in the transfer station has piled up due to contractual issues between the transfer station contractor and the Binaliw landfill operators rendering all the city’s garbage to be dumped in the transfer station in Inayawan.

The increased number of trucks traversing the White Road has further damaged the already destroyed road, making the area difficult to pass through.

“If our concern had been addressed when I raised the road condition in 2019 after I appeared in the city council session, if DPS is just fully conversant (or if they have knowledge but they just turn a blind eye) on the terms of reference in the bidding documents for the bidding for the private hauler, then there should have been no need to declare a state of emergency or calamity.”

“If indeed they would pursue on the declaration of a State of Emergency or Calamity, would they stop politicking in the services? Would they coordinate with the barangay?” said Repollo in a text message.

The village chief is asking the city government to coordinate with the barangay in fixing the road and to consider their inputs as he believes the barangay knows best.

Inayawan residents have also tried fixing the White Road in the past with their own gathered funds because the city then refused to fix the road for unknown reasons.

“Kay bisag pila pa ka State of Emergency or State of Calamity they will declare but they will stick to their politickings, then it will only be a waste of city funds,” he said.

Repollo, who is from the opposing party, Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), had tough relations with Mayor Edgardo Labella as he filed a case against the currently on-leave mayor and the head of the Department of Public Services (DPS) head, Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, early this year.

He filed a case of Gross Negligence of Duty in relation to the Solid Waste Management Act at the Office of the Ombudsman against the city officials on January 7, 2021.

“They should just make sure that whatever funds will be released, it should be properly accounted for. There should be itemization and cost of the scope of the declaration and proper liquidation later because I don’t want that Barangay Inayawan to be used as a possible money-making venture by anyone.”

“Kung wala lang nila panindigi sukad paglingkod nila ang pangalan sa among barangay Inayawan maong Inayawan nila sa serbisyo, dili unta mosangpot sa ingon ani ang problema,” said the village chief.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama is yet to respond to the request of Repollo but has already directed a team to fix the White Road.

The decision on whether Inayawan will be placed under a state of emergency will be announced in the coming days. /rcg