Casimero, Donaire camps wage war on Twitter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman has come to the rescue of WBO world bantamweight champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero amid doping allegations being thrown at the latter.

As the beef between Casimero and WBC world bantamweight champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. intensifies on social media, Sulaiman, in a Twitter post today, June 26, said that Casimero has been enrolled with WBC’s Clean Boxing Program way back in 2017 and regularly updates with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“John Riel Casimero will fight our proud champion @filipinoflash Nonito Donaire. Casimero enrolled in @WBCBoxing Clean Boxing Program in May 2017 and has updated his whereabouts with @Vada_Testing. It will be a great fight and we will not tolerate any foul language on any form,” Sulaiman tweeted.

Sulaiman posted the tweet today, June 26, 2021 (Manila time), after Rachel, Donaire’s wife, posted on her Twitter account that she is willing to pay for Casimero to get tested with VADA to prove if the latter has been taking performance-enhancing drugs or not.

“@casimerojr Where is your paperwork? If you are already enrolled where is ur latest VADA test? None. Bc you are lying. Why r u delaying this? Send the paperwork so I can pay for u already.” Rachel Donaire tweeted on June 24, 2021.

According to Boxrec, Casimero is currently enrolled in the VADA Clean Boxing Program (CBP) up until March 2022. He will be subjected to unannounced doping testing eight weeks before his bout, as do the rest of the pro boxers enrolled in this program.

Casimero and Donaire’s beef started after their all-Filipino world title unification showdown was announced last June 20, 2021.

Their bout is scheduled for August 14, 2021, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

Casimero, in a YouTube video, accused Donaire Jr. of discrimination when their paths crossed during a training at the Bones Adams Gym of former world champion Clarence “Bones” Adams in Las Vegas, Nevada, a few years back.

In the video, Casimero said that Donaire allegedly told him to speak in English when he asked the latter in Filipino where they’re staying in the area.

Donaire Jr.’s camp immediately denied this and explained their side through social media posts from his wife, Rachel.

Also, Donaire Jr. denied Casimero’s allegations that he snubbed world title challenger Michael Dasmariñas before the latter’s bout against Japanese world champion Naoya Inoue earlier this month.

The 38-year old Donaire, a four-division world champion, has 41 wins, six defeats with 27 knockouts.

The 32-year old Casimero, meanwhile, the pride of Ormoc City, has a 30-4 (win-loss) record with 21 knockouts. /rcg