EOC: Compliance improves among establishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Office (EOC) noticed improved compliance of health protocols among food establishments in the city after intensified inspection and apprehension.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that so far establishments have been careful on the implementation of the health protocols ever since various apprehensions were made at different bars in the city.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama, EOC chief implementor, Retired Melquiades Feliciano, and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted an inspection of four major areas in the city on the evening of June 25, 2021.

“People are pretty compliant inside the bar, tables are socially distanced, wearing mask, limited occupancy and mostly open-air, air-conditioned establishments are properly vented,” said Garganera.

Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) head, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, said that there has been improved compliance on the establishments based on their inspection on Friday night.

He said they checked areas of concern including Barangay Kasambagan, IT Park in Barangay Apas, and Bonifacio District.

“Maayo bisan ang mga customers magmask if wala nagkaon,” said Limquiaco.

The EOC expressed relief that more and more establishments are complying with the health protocols especially since there is a slight rise in daily cases of the coronavirus in the city.

Currently, Cebu City has 756 cases as of June 25, 2021, with 55 new cases registered on the same day.

Although not considered as a concern for the moment, the EOC is already implementing preventive measures such as the wearing of masks inside food establishments to curb transmission.

Suspension ‘indefinite’

As for the rooftop bar in Barangay Luz, raided a week ago where 122 individuals were caught violating health protocols, they may have to wait a little longer before their suspension of the liquor permit will be lifted.

Limquiaco told CDN Digital that they are discussing with the EOC whether to suspend the liquor permit indefinitely or for only two weeks.

The main reason for the suspension is to allow investigations to continue and for the bar to adopt changes in their establishment to avoid similar incidents.

“Niadto na sila sa EOC, niapologize silag maayo. Bisan ni-apologize sila, naa may sayop gyod and intentional man ilang gibuhat, gisuspend gyod nato ilang permit. So karon, dili pa gyod sila ka serve og liquor,” said Limquiaco.

Whether their liquor permit suspension will be extended or their permits will be revoked, will depend on the final decision of the EOC.

The suspension may stay until the EOC is satisfied with the changes in the policies of the violating establishment.

Limquiaco said this should be a reminder to establishments that continuous violations of the health protocols will mean losing their privileges to serve liquor and even to conduct business.

For customers, they are encouraged to report to the BPLO any health protocol violations establishments have incurred especially if their own health is put at risk.

Customers may contact these numbers: +63 947-486-1655 or 411-0100 loc. 6104. /rcg