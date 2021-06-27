‘Low EQ’ president? Not how reporters remember P-Noy

MANILA, Philippines — His supposed lack of empathy, or EQ (emotional quotient), was just one of the flaws critics saw in the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

But to friends and even to those he randomly met in restaurants or shopping malls, Aquino made low-key but lasting impressions with gestures of compassion or brotherly concern.

“I saw him one time in a music store with a woman. The woman was crying so I hid behind the shelves,” recalled a reporter covering the House of Representatives when Aquino was still congressman of Tarlac.

It was daytime and there were only a few people, including his bodyguards, inside the store. But Aquino still spotted the reporter (despite her attempt at concealment), called her and introduced the crying woman—who turned out to be one of the store employees.

The ‘uninvited’

“She was just telling me about her problems at home,’’ he explained, adding they had been friends for some time because he was a regular customer. (A music lover, Aquino was known to have amassed a vast CD collection—from standards to pop and OPM (original Filipino music.)

Moments later, another female House reporter, “Teresa,” who had also covered Aquino arrived at the store. It was soon revealed that the two journalists had plans to grab a bite later at the mall.

Aquino teased them: “You guys are like that; you hardly invite me.’’

“But you only dine in pricey places; our budget could only take us to McDo,” Teresa replied.

The president then pointed out that there was a McDonald’s branch not far from his house on Times Street, Quezon City—but that it’s “too near” for a dinner treat.

After a meandering chatter at the store, farewell pleasantries were exchanged and it was time to part ways: Aquino left with his bodyguards while the reporters continued their malling.

Then later in the day, one of the reporters got a call they both never expected.

It was Aquino on the other end of the line: “O, where are you? I thought we’ll meet here at McDo.”

Love guru

Another female House reporter recalled Aquino staying up late at the Batasan complex to listen to her love problems, their talk dragging on even as they finally stepped out of the building.

“Pia” was so heartbroken that night that Aquino took pity and offered to bring her home to Quezon City. When they arrived at her place, “I invited him to come in but he was hesitant because it was very late; he’s afraid my mother would think he was my suitor,” Pia recalled.

But the two ended up talking some more—in the middle of the street outside the house—until around 1 a.m.

It ended with Aquino giving some advice: “Choose someone who can stand up for you, be proud of you. Don’t rush things.”

The three reporters are just some of Aquino’s journalist friends with whom he never lost touch during his presidency and afterward.

Sweet but scarce

It’s no secret to them that he loved candies and had a particular, imported brand as his favorite.

During one of their visits to his Times Street home, he brought out some of that candy for everyone to have a taste (patikim).

The Economics graduate made sure his treasured stash would be enjoyed by all, giving the guests only one piece each, no more, no less.