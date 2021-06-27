Talisay City resident killed over P2K ‘unpaid debt’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — His failure to allegedly settle his debt amounting to at least P2, 000 resulted in the killing of a suspected drug peddler Saturday night, June 26.

Raymart Bacalso, 28, was found with a bullet wound on his head shortly after 10 p.m. in a dark corner of Sta. Lucia Cabancalan I in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City .

Pardo Police Station Chief Caesar Acompanado said they are investigating the possibility that his failure to pay money owed from the sales of illegal drugs was the motive behind Bacalso’s killing.

Acompanado said they have already identified the three men whom Bacalso met with Saturday night based on witness account, but he begged off from releasing their names for now.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Acompanado said, they learned that Bacalso, a resident of Barangay Candulawan in Talisay City, was a drug peddler.

Acompanado said Bacalso met with the three suspects in Sta. Lucia Cabancalan I Saturday night to discuss his unpaid debt of P2, 000.

They received a call from a barangay tanod who reported the discovery of the victim’s body at about 10 p.m.

Responding policemen found an empty shell from a still undetermined firearm near the Bacalso’s body.

As of this writing, Acompanado said they continue to look into Bacalso’s background and the possible cases that were filed against him in the past. / dcb

