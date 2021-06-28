Mandaue City resumes vaccine rollout on June 28

By: Doris C. Bongcac June 28,2021 - 07:43 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government will resume its vaccination rollout this Monday, June 28.

However, walk-ins will not be allowed.

Only those who have pre-registered and were already given their vaccination schedules will be accommodated.

“We will resume vaccination in all our Vaccination Centers on June 28, 2021 for Category A1, A2, A3, A4 and A5,” reads an advisory that was posted on the official Facebook page of the city’s Public Information Office.

Mandaue’s vaccination centers are located at the Mandaue City Sports Complex, UCLM (Back Gate), Pacific Mall and J Centre Mall.

“NO WALK INS ALLOWED, please register online and wait for the text message for your schedule,” PIO said.

