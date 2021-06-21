Mandaue focusing on vaccination registration drive

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City is strengthening its COVID-19 registration efforts as it started today, June 21, 2021, the implementation of full blown vaccination registration to the city’s 27 barangays.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the Mandaue City Vaccination Operations Center, said personnel from all barangays and the city’s team would go house to house as there were still residents who did not know how to register online.

Malate said they also included minors in the masterlisting so that whenever they would be allowed to be vaccinated, the city would already have the numbers.

He said that registration was really important so that there would be an allocation of COVID-19 vaccines for an individual and so that the city’s vaccination would continue.

He added that the national government’s vaccine allocation to local government units would also depend on how many individuals were masterlisted or registered.

Malate said registration would not mean that someone would be automatically vaccinated because the government would not force anyone.

Malate, said although they were very pleased with the city’s vaccination program, there were still many residents who had yet to register themselves to receive the vaccine.

Malate said Mandaue City had already vaccinated at least 35,000 individuals, 5,000 of whom had already received their second doses

At least 80,000 individuals were already registered, almost 30 percent of the target population of 295,000 to achieve herd immunity.

He said they were expecting that the number would increase because of the registration program, and there were still thousands of individuals in their system being validated, who only lacked minimum details such as middle name among others.

The city has around 422,000 residents.

Malate said the city’s masterlisting would end on July 1.

Meanwhile, Malate said there were now only about 10,000 doses left of the 21,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines the city received last week.

The city has also already started vaccinating A5 or indigents.

Malate said they would not be adding another vaccination site as of the moment as the four vaccination centers namely Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, Pacific Mall, and J Centre Mall were still sufficient to cater vaccinees.

Though, they had already conducted an ocular inspection at Parkmall as part of their preparation for the mass vaccination.

He said the city had been vaccinating 2,000 persons per day at the city’s four vaccination sites.

He said that there was a day last two weeks, that they inoculated 3,400 individuals.

