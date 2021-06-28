Bomb threat alarms DepEd Cebu City officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Employees were asked to vacate their offices following a bomb threat that was reported at the Cebu City Schools Division office of the Department of Education (DepEd).

In a Facebook post, Ramil Ayuman, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reducation and Management Office (DRRMO), said K9 dogs and personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) searched the building located along Imus Road in Barangay Day-as.

The bomb threat was received via text message at 6:44 a.m. this Monday, June 28.

School officials immediately reported the incident to the city’s command center.

As of this writing, EOD personnel continue their search of the DepEd office. / dcb