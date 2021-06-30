Close to 10,000 individuals nabbed during 2nd quarter of Oplan Bulabog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 10,000 individuals were rounded up by the police in Cebu City during their Oplan Bulabog in the second quarter of 2021.

Police Lieutenant Ryan Devaras, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), reported a total of 9,415 individuals were arrested from April to June this year.

This is an increase of 51.85 percent compared to the first quarter, covering the months of January to March where only 6,200 individuals apprehended.

The increase of apprehended individuals, as per Devaras, was due to the opening of establishments.

“Other reason, usahay makalimot sila. Usahay man gud ang pag wear sa mask, maka irritate pod sa atoa, so usahay tanggalon nila. Those are mga factors pod and then some people sad jud, di sad jud mopatuo,” he said.

Aside from reminding the people to go home prior to the curfew, which starts at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Devaras also reminded the establishments to give orders to their customers that they will be closing ahead of the curfew.

“Before mag curfew, dapat naa na sila sa ilahang balay, dili kay naa pa sila sa establishments… Dapat naa jud nay mga last orders ang establishments… so naa najud na silay last orders mga 9 p.m. palang,” he said, stressing that establishments must remind their customers to finish their orders at a given time, for them to go home early so as to avoid apprehension by the authorities.

Of the 9,415 individuals apprehended, the majority of them were caught violating curfew hours with 8,331 individuals, followed by non-wearing of face masks with 2,879.

Others were caught with no quarantine passes and for violating the liquor ban.

Those arrested were brought to holding facilities and were made to pay a penalty of P500 each.

Aside from that, a total of 1,748 minors were rescued on the second quarter during their Oplan Bulabog.

Devaras also reported that a total of 10,622 establishments were inspected from April to June this year, but stressed that he has yet to get data as to how many of them were caught violating health protocols. /rcg