Unbeaten sluggers clash in co-mainer of Kumbati 10 on July 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Confidence will be an added weapon for unbeaten prospect Jerven “Iron Fist” Masucol Mama when he battles equally dangerous Mark “Rastamac” Vicelles in the co-main event of the “Kumbati 10” on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Mama, 24 of General Santos City is one of the top prospects of the SanMan Boxing Gym of Jim Claude Manangquil.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Mama said that he is very confident to win the fight because he has a very strong faith in God and his entire family and Manangquil is behind him to support.

“Confident ko kay tungod naa ang Ginuo nga dili ko pasagdan. Ikaduha naa akong pamilya ug akong manager nga full support jud nako. Naa pud ko special someone nga nag support nako ug sa mga tawo nga nag ampo nga makadaog ko,” said Mama.

Just like Vicelles, who is also unbeaten, Mama considers the fight a very important test for him. He said that there is a lot at stake in this fight.

“Una sa tanan ang inspiration nako kay ang Ginoo kay siya always naghatag nako ug kusog para sa adlaw-adlaw nakong training og sa family ug friends nako. Akong mga idol nga si Manny Pacquiao ug Vasily Lomachenko mao sad naghatag nako ug dugang inspiration para maningkamot.”

“Importante kaayo ni para nako nga fight kay pareho mi undefeated. Importante jud makadaog ko ani nga dula tungod gusto ko nga ipakita nako sa tanan akong talent ug labaw sa tanan mapun-an nako ang dungog sa General Santos nga home of the champions jud sa boxing,” added Mama.

Mama is unbeaten with 12 wins, one draw, and seven knockouts. His twin brother, Jayson also holds an unbeaten record of 16-0 (win-loss) with nine knockouts.

Vicelles, the pride of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat totes a 13-0-1 (win-loss-draw) record. Vicelles is not just an unbeaten boxer, he is also rated in three boxing governing bodies.

Vicelles is ranked 9th in the WBC, No. 12 in the IBF, and No. 8 in the WBO under the light flyweight division.

“Dili lang ko mag sige ug huna-huna ug knockout nga kadaugan kay si Vicelles syempre nag training sad siya pareho ming duha. Pero buhaton nako tanan para modaog ug tagaan nako ug maayong dula akong kontra,” added Mama.

Aside from becoming a world champion, Mama is also dreaming of completing his BS Criminology degree in General Santos City.

“Sa akoang makalaban nga Mark Vicelles, goodluck sa atuang duha buhaton nato ang tanan kahibalo ko nga nag training kag maayu og ako sad. Ginoo nay bahala sa atoang duha kung kinsa man ang mudaog Godbless!” Mama’s message to Vicelles.