Change of plans: Santisima’s foe backs out

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima needs to change his game plan after his opponent, Virgil Puton, backed out from the fight slated July 18, 2021 at the Tabunok sports complex in Talisay City, south Cebu.

The 25-year old Santisima, the pride of Aroroy, Masbate, told CDN Digital that Puton backed out of their non-title showdown in the fight card promoted by Zip SanMan Promotions.

According to Santisima, his promoters are currently negotiating with an unbeaten boxer who will replace Puton.

“Puton backed out. So, I’m expecting to face another opponent. Possibly an unbeaten boxer according to my promoters,” said Santisima.

“I don’t completely know my opponent’s name yet, but I heard he’s from Manila.”

Santisima, who fought and lost to the WBO world super bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarette in February 2020 in Las Vegas, said he is having a light training program while waiting for the replacement.

“We’ve already trained for a very long period already. We started last January so, I’m very confident that I can perform very well on July 18’s fight regardless of who my opponent will be. I’m very excited to step in the ring again,” said Santisima.

Santisima’s most recent opponent was Marjon Piencenaves. He knocked out Piencenaves in the second round of their eight-round bout in General Santos City last December 2020.

Before losing to Navarette via an 11th round technical knockout, Santisima, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout, was on a 17-fight winning streak.

He has a record of 20 wins and three defeats with 17 knockout victories.

Puton, meanwhile, has an 18-15-2 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts.

Despite losing to Navarette in his first shot for a world title, Santisima remains very optimistic about reaching his dream of becoming a world champion himself.

“I learned a lot of valuable lessons in that world championship fight. I learned not to be complacent in all my upcoming fighs. I think my experience in that fight in Las Vegas, I believe a lot has already changed in my style, my skills and other important aspects in my boxing skills.”

Santisima added that he hopes his promoters will pit him with a worthy opponent to further improve his skills and improve his experience.

Also featured in the July 18 fight card is Santisima’s younger brother, Alex, along with fellow former ALA Boxing Gym pugs in Kevin Jake Cataraja, Melvin Jerusalem, and Esneth Domingo.

/bmjo