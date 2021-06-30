Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot gives birth to a baby girl

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, 36, gave birth to her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared a family photo welcoming her third child, Daniella.

“My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Her husband Varsano, likewise shared their newest bundle of joy as he paid tribute to his wife, saying she is a ‘lioness’.

“So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness! So thankful and humbled by your powers,” Varsano said.

Gadot married Varsano in 2008. They have two other daughters, Alma and Maya.

Gadot announced her third pregnancy last March 2021. She is known for her character as Wonder Woman in DC’s “Wonder Woman 1984”. /rcg