CCMC Phase 4 construction cancelled?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann Delos Santos demanded transparency with the construction of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

This after she posted a document signed by City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., canceling the construction of Phase 4 of the CCMC because the city wanted to increase the budget of P500 million to P1 billion.

In the notice dated May 4, 2021, it was said that Phase 4 construction is put on hold because the current P500 million is not enough to complete the entire construction of the CCMC.

“Presently, the Local Finance Committee is deliberating my request for additional One Billion budget for the CCMC as part of the proposed Supplemental Budget No. 1 (SB1). I am confident that the City Council will approve it,” said the notice.

However, the notice was not signed by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Delos Santos pointed out that this document contradicts the verbal statements of the mayor in media interviews in the last week of May 2021, when he said the city is about to award the contract to a contractor.

“Naa man gyod post-qualification requirements so ila panang gi-analyze karon. Gani duna pay plano ang local finance committee nga dungagan og supplemental budget para mahuman gyod ang CCMC,” said Labella.

During that time, the City Legal Office furnished a copy to the media for the post-qualification notice to a contractor who was to be awarded the contract. The document was undated.

Delos Santos said Cebuanos deserve to know the truth and the actual status of the reconstruction of the CCMC.

“There is no doubt it is urgent that we complete CCMC’s construction as soon as possible to address Cebu City’s acute health care needs. It is doubtful, however, if the Mayor, or his City Administrator, had this in mind when he decided to cancel the implementation of Phase 4 of CCMC,” she said.

“A sound plan to serve the people’s best interest should not cause more unnecessary hurdles in order to facilitate the obvious solution. Why cancel a project when we need it most?” she said.

CDN Digital tried to reach City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., but he has not responded to queries.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama said he does not know that the CCMC Phase 4 construction was halted as it did not pass through the City Council.

Rama will be returning to his post as the Vice Mayor on July 1, 2021, and he said he will look into the cancellation of the construction and failure to award the bidding.

“That is what I was told but that has to be looked into because right now, I have two communications from two contractors. They brought some concerns of which I would like my staff like the civil engineer and of course some personalities to get into it so that we would be able to have fair and sound judgment,” he said.

Rama added that being the chairperson of the committee on health, he will have the matter looked into as well in the council level.

