Cebu City to continue roll-out until next week

CEBU CITY, Philipines — Cebu City will continue to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine until the second week of July for approximately four to five working days.

This after the city finally received the complete allocated vaccines of 14,952 Sinovac doses from the national government.

Initially, the delivered vaccines were only 5,000 so they planned on rolling out only on July 1 and 2, 2021, but more doses arrived and the City Health Department is extending the operations of five vaccination sites.

The sites that will cater to the inoculations include SM Seaside, Robinsons Galleria, NOAH Complex, and two campuses of the University of Cebu (UC) at J. Alcantara Street and Banilad.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD, said that they received the remaining doses promised by the national government to the city on July 1, 2021.

“Kung daghan gyod ang motunga, if mareach nato atong daily average nga 1,000 per site kay mahurot nato na in four days. Pero pareha karon, wala man kahibalo ang mga tawo nga magbakuna diay, gamay ra nitunga mao na mga 500 ra siguro per site,” said Ibones.

The CHD will now focus on the A1 (senior citizens), A3 (people with comorbidities), A4 (workers), and A5 (indigents) priority groups.

Although unclear, the city may push through with conducting vaccination in the mountain barangays on the weekend. This is yet to be announced.

Ibones is appealing to the public once more, especially senior citizens, to register at the PaBakuna.com for the vaccination program. /rcg