Malacañang’s decision to reject Gwen’s appeal expected –PB member
CEBU, Philippines — Cebu Provincial Board Member John Ismael Borgonia said he is not surprised and, in fact, expected Malacañang’s decision to reject the appeal of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia to the national Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to allow Cebu’s policies for returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) to apply only to its residents.
“As a member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, I cannot do anything with regard to the implementation of the ordinance. It’s true nga murag gi-yatakan nalang atong ordinance ug gibaliwala atong local automony nga mudumala sa probinsya,” he said.
However, Borgonia stressed that even if the ordinance is not being followed, it will not mean that they should amend it just to conform with the “constant changing policies of the IATF” saying that they based the ordinance on IATF’s own policy No.95.
“We will never know if, in the next few months, a new policy may be issued that may conform to our existing ordinance,” he added.
Duque, along with the other IATF officials including Secretary Karlo Nograles, Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez, Jr., DOH technical experts, and a World Health Organization (WHO) expert, came to Cebu to discuss with the provincial board the differences in the policies relating to Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs).
They cited the Delta variant of COVID-19 as the major concern that should be considered in the protocols in airports saying that the variant’s transmission is high especially during transit and that it has a lower incubation period. /rcg
RELATED STORIES
Garcia’s request to IATF: Allow Cebu policies to apply to Cebu residents
IATF to discuss Cebu’s request and come up with a recommendation
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.