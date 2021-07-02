Cebu City to adopt new policies for travelers arriving in port

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is considering adopting the proposed new policies of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for arriving travelers in the city’s ports.

The EOC has recommended that all travelers entering the port will be required to present a negative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) or an antigen test in order to deter the entry of positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases into the city.

This especially since the cases in Bohol and Negros Oriental are rising and may potentially cause another surge in the city if the city government does not protect its borders.

Casas said that Mayor Edgardo Labella was amicable to the proposition but he still had yet to read the formal proposal.

“Aware na si mayor ana but amo lang gipaabot ang formal recommendation sa EOC. As of the moment, wala pa na siya naabot sa amoha. Si mayor amicable ra siya ana nga move kay medyo nitaas-taas man sad gud ang cases sa atong silingan nga probinsya,” said Casas.

(The mayor is aware of this, but we are waiting for the formal recommendation of the EOC. As of the moment, the recommendation had not yet reached us. The mayor is amicable to the move because the cases in our neighboring provinces are quite high.)

However, Casas pointed out the even if the ports are under the jurisdiction of Cebu City, the policy can only apply to Cebu City-bound travelers. Cebu-province-bound travelers will follow the policy of the provincial government as well.

Still, the provincial government has already issued a policy that those travelers from Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental will be required to present a negative RT-PCR or antigen test.

Cebu City does not differentiate on where the traveler came from and all those bound for Cebu City arriving at the ports will be required to present negative test results.

“Dili gyod ta ka enforce ana sa mga residente sa province. Makaenforce ra gyod ta ana sa mga residente sa city,” said Casas.

(We cannot enforce this on Cebu province residents. The city can only enforce this rule to Cebu City residents.)

Due to this disparity in policy, Casas is hoping that the provincial government would adopt Cebu City’s slightly stricter border control in order to protect the entire island.

/dbs