Labella still recuperating but chooses to work again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is still recuperating from his illness but has chosen to work again in the City Hall.

Labella said that in the last three weeks while undergoing medical leave, he was not able to rest as properly as he expected because he was worried about the state of the city.

“I’m recuperating, but I really cannot hide. If you’re a public official, hiding is not an option. You know, I was restless during my medical leave sa sige og huna-huna sa mga atimanunon nato sa Siyudad sa Sugbo. I am so grateful that my fellow workers in government took care of these things,” said Labella.

Labella said that while he took the time off to rest and avoid being stressed out with city matters, there are times when he thinks about work.

With this, he has decided to return to work to ensure proper governance in the city.

With his return, Labella is planning to find a resolution to the plight of the ambulant and sidewalk vendors who are yet to return to their business since the pandemic began.

“One of my priorities now that I am back is for the Cebu City Government to find a way to address the concerns of sa atong sidewalk and street vendors diha sa downtown and uptown areas. We have reactivated our Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (GASA) Board nga maoy mag-regulate ug mag-atiman sa atong vendors now that we have allowed their return,” he said.

Furthermore, the mayor said he will also focus on the finalization of the 93-1 agreement of the city government with the Provincial Captiol.

He said that the final agreement must be achieved because the homes of the residents in affected lots are at stake.

Prior to his leave, the mayor revealed he suffered sepsis and was recovering from pneumonia. The city government has not released the official medical records or condition of the mayor. /rcg

