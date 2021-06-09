In Photos: CCTO clamps 65 vehicles for night illegal parking

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 65 vehicles were clamped by personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) early on Wednesday, June 9, for illegal parking.

These vehicles obstructed barangay and city roads, which is in violation of a city ordinance that prohibits night illegal parking.

“Wala kami nag kulang sa pag pahimangno kaninyo nga dili jud pwede parkingan ang mga kadalanan para magamit kini panahon sa emergencia,” CCTO said in an advisory.

(We have been constantly reminding you that parking on city streets is prohibited because these roads are needed especially in emergency situations.)

The CCTO operation on Wednesday was made in Barangays Tisa, Punta Princesa, Buhisan, Basak San Nicolas, Quiot, and Basak Pardo.

