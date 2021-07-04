Mandaue accident: Two dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traffic policemen are reminding motorists to drive carefully after a road accident this morning, July 4, in Mandaue City involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck led to the death of two persons and injury of another one.

Arnel Mangubat, 34, and Brittch Mangubat, driver of the motorcycle and his passenger respectively, died of the injuries they suffered in the collision with the pickup truck, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Oriol, chief of Mandaue City Traffic Enforcement Unit (MCTEU), in a phone interview.

Oriol said they were still trying to verify if Arnel and Brittch, who were from Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City, were spouses.

He said that Arnel and Brittch were rushed to the Mandaue District Hospital for treatment but the attending physician declared them dead on arrival.

The collision also injured the wife of the pickup truck driver, who was admitted at a hospital due to her injuries.

Oriol said that it was also the motorcycle rider who crashed into the pickup truck, which was making a left turn at the intersection of Ouano Avenue at the reclamationa area of Mandaue City at past 10 a.m. today.

He said that according to the investigator that judging from the point of impact and the CCTV footage from a nearby establishment, the motorcycle, which was moving at high speed, crashed into the front passenger side of the Strada pickup, which had already made a left turn.

“Ang findings sa investigator nagbase pa lang sa point of impact, sa investigation, nigawas nga ang motor maoy nidasmag sa Mitsubishi Strada,” Oriol said.

(The findings of the investigator, based on the point of impact, showed that the motorcycle was the one that crashed into the Mitsubishi Strada.)

“Diha man ang damage sa pultahan sa passenger side. So meaning, nakaliko nani ang Strada padung sa Hypermart diha sa Recalamation Area. Kung makita nato, ang Mitsubishi Strada mihimo siyag left turn padung diri sa Hypermart, unya ang mga motor nga kusog kaayog padagan gikan diri sa intersection sa Shell going to Cebu City, unya nagka impact gyud sila sa corner. Nigawas sa investigation, ang motor gyud ang nidasmag sa passenger side sa Mitsubishi Strada,” he said.

(The damage was on the door on passenger side of the pickup. So this means that the Strada heading towards Hypermart had already made a left turn, and the speeding motorcycle from the intersection of a Shell station in the area going to Cebu City crashed into the pickup at the corner of one of the intersections at the city’s reclamation area.)

Oriol said that the driver of the pickup truck, Marciano Avenido, of Talisay City, was detained at the Mandaue City Police Office MCTEU detention cell pending the filing of charges.

He said it would be up to the relatives of the victims to file a reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property case against Avenido, but it would be up to the court to decide if the pickup truck driver was at fault or not.

He said the victims’ relatives could also just settle things amicably with Avenido.

Oriol said that the area was not an accident prone area and he believed that the motorcycle was speeding because of the few vehicles on the streets at that time.

With this, he reminded motorists to always be careful in driving their vehicles and to always follow traffic rules especially when passing along intersections.

“Mutan-aw lang sab ta sa traffic signals. Always follow bisan og walay nagbantay,” he added.

(Look at the traffic signals. Always follow them regardless if there is a traffic enforcer or not manning traffic in the area.)

/dbs