Lapu-Lapu accident: Woman, 51, loses control of SUV, crashes into MECO bldg. entrance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 51-year-old female driver lost control of her sport utility vehicle (SUV), a Honda BR-V, and crashed into the main entrance of the Mactan Electric Company (MECO) building in Sangi Road, Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City at around 8:30 a.m. today, June 26, 2021.

Grace R. Villahermosa of St Paul Village, Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Gun-ob was injured in several parts of the body because of the crash and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, said Police Master Sergeant Rodrigo Inoc, Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 5 desk officer, in a phone interview today.

Initial investigation showed that Villahermosa was about to park her vehicle at the parking area of the electric utility firm’s office when she suddenly lost control of her SUV and crashed into the main entrance of the MECO building.

“Automatic man gud ni iyang sakyanan, basin ang gasolinador maoy iyang natumban,” Inoc said.

(Her vehicle is automatic so perhaps she stepped on the accelerator [instead of the brake].)

Villahermosa was on her way to pay for her electric bill when the accident happened.

Inoc said that the crash destroyed the glass wall panel, the main entrance, and the concrete ladder of the building.

However, he said that the total damage caused by the crash was still being determined and they were coordinating with the MECO management to get the final cost of damage.

Villahermosa, for her part, told police that she was willing to pay for the damage caused by the accident.

/dbs