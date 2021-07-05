Wallstreet Coffee + Bar nominated for International Travel Awards

bai Hotel Cebu’s Wallstreet Coffee + Bar is nominated by the International Travel Awards for the category of Luxury Café 2021. The International Travel Awards is crafted to honor the excellent performers in the tourism and travel industry around the world.

Located within the humble abode of bai Hotel Cebu, this quaint and traditional cafe is more than what meets the eye. It offers a wide selection of food and beverage that is suited to anyone’s palate. With new items constantly added to keep up with what’s in and hip.

To show your support, you may vote through this link: tinyurl.com/VoteWallstreet, fill out the necessary detail, and click submit

The atmosphere is perfect for those with deadlines to beat, subjects to study, and people to meet. Whether it’s for leisure or for the next big thing, Wallstreet is indeed the place to be.

bai Hotel Cebu has stepped up its game, catering to the needs of its guests, and it's a no-brainer why Wallstreet deserves this nomination.

For more information on bai Hotel Cebu, you can call them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or

(032) 888 2500 or follow them on Facebook, bai Hotel Cebu.

