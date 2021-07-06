‘Sa Cebu Ra Ni’ stories rundown: Brgy. Kalunasan

Remember the dancing inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center? Turns out they were once featured on a Netflix docuseries.

Barangay Kalunasan is also known for its mango industry. But did you know that the mangoes sold in Guadalupe were actually planted and harvested in Kalunasan?

Nestled in the hills of the Queen City of the South, the Guadalupe Cave or commonly known as the Langub Shrine is a place of rekindling people’s interest in Cebu’s history and faith.

In celebration of Pride Month, we share the thoughts of the Reigning Queen of Kalunasan 2021, Ivanna Sampaio, on her barangay’s support towards the members of the LGBTQ+.

Brian Ochoa, an editor of CDN Digital, takes us to the Kalunasan Loop and shared tips and advice for bikers regarding the mountain bike trail.

For this week, get to know more about interesting stories and places you would want at Barangay Sudlon I.

This story is part of CDN Digital’s newest series, Sa Cebu Ra Ni, where we discover interesting stories and topics thriving in the corners and nooks of our barangays in Cebu! If you have any story suggestions from Cebu City barangays, feel free to send us a message on our Facebook page – CDN Digital.