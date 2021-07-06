No more negative RT-PCR results required to enter Lapu-Lapu, says mayor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government will no longer require domestic travelers a negative result of the RT-PCR test to enter the city.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) issued guidelines, allowing domestic travelers to enter any city or province in the country as long as they are fully vaccinated.

According to Chan that this will serve as an incentive to those who participated in the vaccination rollout.

“We welcome that very good development. For us, dili na hasol sa atong mga kaigsuonan. Mao na’y naka-advantage if you are already fully vaccinated,” Chan said.

Chan said this development is expected to encourage more people to participate in the vaccination rollout.

With this, Chan said he will welcome everyone, even those coming from provinces with high cases of COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas.

The mayor is also hopeful that the IATF-MEID will also consider his appeal to allow foreign tourists to visit the city, as long as they are fully vaccinated.

“Hopefully, matugutan nato,” he said.

