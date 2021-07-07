CEBU CITY, Philippines — Owners of motorcycles registered in January 2018 can now claim their plates at the Temporary Offsite Plate Distribution Office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) at the Seaview Wing of SM Seaside City starting Wednesday, July 7 until Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Claro Lumagas, acting chief of the LTO-7 New Registration Unit (NRU), in a press conference today, July 7, said that they have 140,091 motorcycle plates on hand for distribution, covering the January to December 2018 registration dates.

However, Lumagas said that they are giving priority to January 2018 motorcycle registrations with 10,772 plates target set to be released within five days from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Motorcycle plates of January 2018 with suffixes JAA – GAN are now available and ready for distribution.

The official clarified that claimants should bring all the necessary documents so as to avoid inconvenience.

These include a photocopy of the official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR) of the motorcycle owner along with a government-issued ID and a photocopy of it.

For those who cannot claim the plates including those who are from outside Cebu, a representative may claim he/she brings a duly notarized authorization from the owner as well as a photocopy of both IDs of the owner and the representative.

Lumagas added that they can accommodate around 100-200 claimants per day for both walk-ins and via appointment.

Cebu City District Office Chief Joel Maloloy-on, said they will be announcing soon the next schedule for distribution of the plates registered on February to December 2018, through the LTO’s official Facebook page.

Maloloy-on also said they are still open for the verification of motorcycles and that owners would just have to text the details including the plate number and MV file number; date of first registration; the name of the owner to 0947-349-9965.

However, the officials clarified that they will be observing the number of plates being released from Wednesday to Sunday and that they will cater to clients who have registered from February to May should there would be fewer claimants for the month of January.

“We will be arranging SM Seaside also sa next nato nga schedule after this one sa among next distribution, because among gitan aw diri kon pila ang plaka gyud nga kuhaon sa atong mga kliyente. Hopefully daghan daghan ug ubay-ubay ang mokuha sa ilahang plaka kato lang mga January 2018 nga mga registrations,” said Maloloy-on.

To minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19, officials are reminding the claimants to observe health protocols such as social distancing when claiming their plates.

Claimants are also encouraged to book online to claim their plates.

Antonio Jayme Del Prado, SM Seaside Regional Operations Manager also said that their mall is very supportive of the agency’s initiative in delivering services to the public stressing that LTO can stay and use the mall’s claiming space as long as they want.

