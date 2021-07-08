Gwen on ‘Bong-Ga’: I’m running for governor again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia reiterated her intentions in seeking reelection in the upcoming national polls.

Garcia responded to another movement urging her to run for a position in the national government — this time, for vice president.

“How will I say it, to convince everyone, that I am not leaving Cebu. Not at this time when I know that my presence is still needed here… especially in light of the need for Cebu to take a position and stand with the Cebuanos in order to pull up our economy that has been devastated by these restrictions,” said Garcia in a press interview.

Last June, banners calling for former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and Garcia to run as President and Vice President respectively were seen in Metro Cebu.

Photos of the tarpaulins, that have dubbed Marcos and Garcia’s tandem as ‘Bong-Ga’, made the rounds on social media.

This is the second time a group is calling for Garcia to seek a higher position for the May 9, 2022 elections.

A separate organization is also mobilizing efforts to convince the governor, who is currently serving her first term, to run for senator.

When asked if she received any invitations or communication from Marcos, Garcia said there was none.

“Read my lips: I am running for governor again. Repeat. I am running for governor again. Sakto na. Igo na. Ayaw na itawon liboga ang katawhan kay dili ko buut nga mahimo kong instrumento sa kalibog sa mga Sugbuanon,” she added.

(Read my lips: I am running for governor again. Repeat. I am running for governor again. That is enough. Stop it. Don’t confuse the people because I don’t want to be an instrument of confusion to the Cebuanos.)

No group has owned yet about them being the ones behind the ‘BongGa’ banners spotted in Metro Cebu last month.

Garcia was first elected as governor of Cebu in 2004 and served until 2013. She was reelected during the May 2019 elections.

