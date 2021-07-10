BulliedHusbandsClub founder Nico Bolzico in troubled waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Looks like the founder of the#BulliedHusbandsClub Nico Bolzico is sleeping outside their house tonight.

No, “El Padre” did not cheat, or liked other girl’s photos, rather he failed to answer a trick question from his #Wifezilla, Solenn Heussaff.

The question goes. “If I would give you a hundred pesos to kiss me or a thousand pesos to kiss the sexiest girl alive, who would you rather kiss?”

Bolzico looked puzzled and took a moment before he uttered the word “you” referring to his wife.

And then the unexpected thing happened when he was then asked by his wife who to him is the sexiest girl is.

The founder of the #BulliedHusbandClub was then punished by his #Wifezilla.

This video was shared on Bolzico’s Instagram account on July 10, 2021, captioned, “A classic Ninja Question by #Wifezilla.

A whole chapter on these questions in the #BulliedHusbandsClub Manual. The content of the answer is as important as the time taken to answer the question, more than 1.6 seconds to answer can reduce the chances of survival to less than 18 percent, this is science.

#HappyWeekend.”

RELATED STORIES

Celebrity IG dads we all love

WATCH: Solenn Heussaff shares practical tips on breastfeeding

WATCH: Solenn Heussaff talks about struggles in pregnancy, being nursed by Nico Bolzico