ICP is more than just cleaning police stations, says chief PNP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Intensive Cleanliness Policy (ICP) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is more than just about the cleaning of police stations.

In a speech on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), PNP chief Police General Guillermo Eleazar said the ICP is also about cleaning the tainted image of the police force.

Eleazar, who was in Cebu to check on some of the police stations here if they were complying with the ICP, said that it is unfair for them to be painted a negative image when a few policemen are caught being abusive. With this, he said the the ICP aims to correct even the smallest problem in the force so it can be solved before it worsens.

“This is the reason I have been aggressively implementing our Internal Cleanliness Policy because this policy goes beyond the cleanliness in the police stations, cleanliness in our ranks, or even in the community, that is about cleaning the negative public perception about the Philippine National Police,” he said.

The PNP chief said the goal here is to gain the trust of the people, which is why he ordered the strict implementation of the ICP.

“The challenge for you is to properly implement the policies and programs that we have. And in doing so, dahil alam nyo naman ang mga trabaho ninyo, lagi nyong iisipin kung paano makakatulong sa patuloy na panunumbalik at paglakas ng tiwala, kumpyansa, at respeto ng mga kababayan sa atin.” said Eleazar, whose itinerary here included the handing of awards to outstanding police officers.

(The challenge for you is to properly implement the policies and programs that we have. And in doing so, because you are aware of the nature of your job, always have in mind on how you can help with regaining and strengthening the trust, confidence, and respect from the people toward us.)

On Sunday, July 11, Eleazar personally chose to visit Police Station 1 in Mandaue City following the relief of at least 33 police officers who were relieved from their posts as they failed to comply with the ICP.

In his visits to police stations in Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, and Talisay City, Eleazar said all were clean inside and out, giving a “very good” mark to those stations.

Aside from clean stations, one of Eleazar’s priorities is the cleaning of the recruitment process.

He said that “padrino system” in recruitment of police officers should no longer be used. This is crucial as Eleazar said this will define the future of their organization.

Along with the celebration of the 26th Police Community Relations Month, Eleazar challenged his men to properly implement their policies and programs as being trusted by the public remains their challenge.

