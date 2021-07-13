Lapu running short of vaccines again

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government has only around 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines left.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD) head Dr. Agnes Realiza, who said the said supply is expected to last until Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

She said that these Sinovac vaccines are utilized for the first dose of their vaccination rollout.

Realiza also revealed that the remaining doses are part of the 8,700 doses that they received last week.

“Duha rani ka adlaw. Probably karon ug ugma, mahurot nani,” Realiza said.

With this, Realiza is appealing to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to allocate more doses of vaccines for the city so that they don’t need to temporarily close vaccination sites.

“Wala pami news from the Department of Health. Pero probably karon nga week. Pero sa pagkakaron, nag-focus pami sa second dose sa Pfizer,” she added.

The city continues its vaccination for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccines.

Realiza said that around 11,400 individuals in the city have been inoculated with the Pfizer brand.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Lapu-Lapu running out of AstraZeneca vaccines