Mandaue provides financial assistance to 9 students affected by closure of MCC program

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A total of nine students who were affected by the closure of the Bachelor of Science in Social Work program of the Mandaue City College received financial assistance from the city government on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The nine students received cash aid depending on their subject load, some received P20,000 while others got P27,000.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Chairman of the Committee on Education, said the BS Social Work degree program had been removed by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) two years ago because of low enrollment at that time and lack of requirements to continue the program.

The students were forced to move to another school.

Maricris Angana, one of the students said that they were very thankful to Mayor Jonas Cortes as he helps them in fulfilling their dreams to finish school.

“Cong (Congressman) pa si Mayor Jonas Cortes nagpatabang jud mi ni Cong kay gusto namo ma fullfill amo dreams. Thankful gyud mi kay gitagaan mi og chance makahuman,” said Angana.

Angana said the financial assistance is good for one school year.

Currently, the students are in their third year in Cebu Bradford School Incorporated.

Angana said when the program was closed they have searched for schools that will credit the subjects they have taken at MCC.

Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, MCC OIC administrator, said that the free tuition of the Unified Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education Act,. or UniFAST started two years ago.

Right now, these are the courses offered by MCC:

School of Education:

1. Bachelor of Elementary Education Major in General Content

2. Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Mathematics

3. Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in English

4. Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Filipino

5. Diploma in Professional Education

School of Business:

1. Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

2. Major in Marketing Management

3. Major in Human Resource Development Management

School of Technology

1. Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

2. Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology

3. Major in Computer Technology

4. Major in Electronics Technology /rcg