Rama reconvenes Adhoc committee for CCMC completion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama has reconvened the Adhoc committee for the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to ensure that the building will be completed by 2022.

Rama delivered a privilege speech during the City Council session today, July 15, saying that in order for the project to succeed, the City Council has to step up to make it happen.

“We must finish what we already have started. Sayon ra kaayo magmugna og proyekto aron nindot paminawn pero lahi ang paghimo niini nga malampason,” said Rama.

The vice mayor said the Adhoc committee was formed back in 2020 to support Mayor Edgar Labella’s move to complete the construction of the CCMC by the end of his term in 2022. It was comprised of selected majority floor and minority floor members.

However, recent developments were brought to light about the project that became a cause of concern for Rama.

The city’s executive department canceled the bidding of the P500 million CCMC Phase 4 construction in order to wait for the additional P1 billion budget proposed for the completion of the hospital.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said in a previous statement that they will rebid the project with the total amount of P1.5 billion so that only one contractor will be working on the construction until its completion.

Rama is not pleased with this decision especially since the executive department did not seek the advice of the City Council on the matter.

“We owe it to our constituents to discern true colors and expose it to the light of day. The truth will set us free. It’s always our desire to finish the CCMC. Unsaon paghuman nga gicancel man na?” said Rama.

The Adhoc committee will not only look into these changes in the plans but also probe the bidding.

The City Council agreed with the Vice Mayor and has called for the submission of documents on the plans for the CCMC new building from the CCMC administration.

The Council also sought to be appraised and given copies of all bidding documents pertaining to the CCMC Construction bidding so the Adhoc committee can peruse these documents. /rcg

