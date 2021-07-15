Jerusalem, Landero make weight for July 16 OPBF minimumweight title match 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world title challenger Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem and his opponent Toto “Muscovado” Landero officially passed the weigh-in to schedule their rematch for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title tomorrow, Friday at the Tabunok sports complex in Talisay City, south Cebu.

Jerusalem of Zip Sanman Boxing Gym and Landero of Pontevedra, Negros Occidental both weighed in at 104.8-pounds in the official weigh-in earlier today.

In their first encounter in November 2018, Jerusalem walked away with a lopsided unanimous decision victory against Landero.

The scores were 98-92,98-92, and 97-93 way back when Jerusalem was still fighting under the disbanded ALA Boxing Gym.

The 27-year-old Jerusalem of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon has a record of 16 wins 10 knockouts with 2 defeats. He challenged WBC world mininumweight champion Wanheng Menayothinn in 2017 but lost via unanimous decision.

Landero, 25, lost four of his last five bouts including his first match with Jerusalem. His latest bout last April fell short in the hands of Indonesian Tibo Monabesa in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Prior to that, he won over fellow Filipino Joel Lino by unanimous decision in a fight card held in Taguig City, Metro Manila.

Landero sports a record of 11-5-2 (win-loss-draw) with 2 knockouts.

Also, the unbeaten Sarangani-born prospect, Dave Apolinario (14-0-0,9KOs) of Sanman Boxing Gym also passed the official weigh-in for the WBA Asia flyweight title showdown that will be included in the same card tomorrow versus Charlie Malupangue (9-4-3,6KOs).

Apolinario weighed in at 110.8 lbs while Malupangue weighed in at 1118 lbs.

Also featured in the undercard is former world title challenger Jeo Santisima vs Alan Alberca along with Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian Araneta vs Richard Claveras.

The rest of the fight card pits Kevin Jake Cataraja vs Cris Alfante, Esneth Domingo vs Roland Jay Biendima, Criztian Pitt Laurente vs Kim Lindog, Judy Flores vs Isagani Saludar, and Jay-ar Arnates vs Alex Santisima.

/dbs