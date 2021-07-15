Dagami Warriors secure top spot in Wesley So Cup playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors officially secured the South Division’s top seed of the playoffs after winning their final elimination round match on Wednesday evening in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

The Dagami Warriors finished the elimination round with 28 wins and six defeats to secure the top seed in the playoffs.

They tied with the second seed Camarines Soaring Eagles in terms of win-loss record. But they have the upper hand in the total accumulated points of 460 over Camarines’ 458.5 points.

Last Wednesday, the Dagami Warriors lost to the No. 5 team the Zamboanga Sultans, 8.5-12.5, but managed to beat the bottom-ranked Iriga City Oragons, 17.5-3.5, to keep the top spot of the south division standings.

The Dagami Warriors and the Soaring Eagles will have to wait for the final results of the other teams that would fill up the seventh and eighth spots of the playoff pairings.

Four teams are currently battling for the last two playoff spots including the Palawan Queen’s Gambit (7), the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (8), the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors (9), and the Mindoro Tamaraws (10).

Thd will be vying in the play-in tournament scheduled this Saturday, July 17 to determine the 7th and 8th seeds.

The Queen’s Gambit will face the Tamaraws while the Checkmates will square off with the Naki Warriors.

The Queen’s Gambit and the Checkmates enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage for being ranked higher than their opponents.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City Trojans who are the sixth seed will face the third seed Iloilo Kisela Knights.

The Sultans and the Negros Kingsmen who are the fourth and fifth seeds respectively will battle it out in the other playoffs pairing.

The playoffs will start on Wednesday, July 21. /rcg

