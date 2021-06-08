Cebu teams battle north division squads in Wesley So Cup tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four Cebu-based teams competing in the south division of the Wesley So Cup Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) will face the north division teams for the first time in tomorrow’s (June 9) resumption of the online chess tournament.

The highest-ranked Cebu-based team, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, who are at the second seed with a 10-1 win-loss record will face the ninth-seed Cagayan Kings (5-6) in their first game.

In the second game, they will battle the fifth seed Caloocan Loadmanna Knights (8-3).

The Toledo City Trojans (8-3), the fourth seed in the south division, will go up against the 11th seed Rizal Batch Towers (1-10) and the 10th seed Quezon Simba’s Tribe (2-9).

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors will try to score an upset against the reigning inaugural conference champions, the Laguna Heroes (8-3), in their first match and against the sixth seed, the Isabela Knight Raiders (6-5).

The Heroes are currently ranked third in the north division.

On the other hand, the Cebu City Machers (3-8), who are currently at the ninth spot in the south division, will push pawns with the Loadmanna Knights in the first game and fourth seed Antipolo Cobras (8-3) in the second.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors’ nine-game winning streak was snapped last June 6 by the south division’s top-seeded team, the Camarines Soaring Eagles. They went on to win their second match versus the Zamboanga Sultans.

The Trojans also split their games with a loss and a win over the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Naki Warriors, respectively.

The online chess action starts at 7 p.m. tomorrow. /rcg