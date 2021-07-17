Red-hot JPS Zamboanga City claims third straight win in VisMin Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The JPS Zamboanga City escaped the ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 82-79, in the ongoing Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Plaza Luz Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday, July 17.

After trailing by as much as nine in the fourth period, Zamboanga del Sur clawed back to within two after Eloy Poligrates’ breakaway layup at the 1:06 mark, 74-76.

In the ensuing play, JPS’ Aaron Jeruta beat the shot clock with his third three-point shot of the game, but ALZA’s Dennis Daa retaliated with his own rainbow shot to keep his team within striking range, 77-79, with 33.6 seconds left in the game.

“Yung shot-clock beating three ko, naka-tres na kasi ako ng dalawa so maganda yung rhythm ko so thanks to God na-shoot ko yun,” said Jeruta.

Rudy Lingganay sank another three for JPS, but Daa answered with his own, this time with a layup, with 13.4 seconds left, 79-82.

JPS managed to hold on to its precarious lead until the final buzzer as ALZA’s Eloy Poligrates, Charles Pepito, and JC Jabello missed their shots.

Jeruta led JPS with 17 points, five assists, and five rebounds, while Lingganay added 16 points, five boards, and five steals.

Former NCAA finals MVP Fran Yu also scored 16 points with five dimes, four boards, and four steals for the winning squad.

Moreover, JPS’ trusted point guards were the only ones who scored for the team in the fourth period.

“Nothing was working for us in the first three quarters, that is why I gambled on playing my three point guards in Jeruta, Yu, and Lingganay. Fortunately for us, it worked,” said JPS Zamboanga head coach Tony Pardo.

“This game was a good test for us.”

Daa led the losing squad with 22 points and 16 rebounds as his team slipped to 0-2 in the standings.

The Cebuano Poligrates scored 17 points with five steals in his first game with ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur.

It was a good start for Zamboanga City’s back-to-back-to-back games with Roxas as its opponent tomorrow, 2 pm.

ALZA will be back in action on Wednesday, July 21, versus Pagadian at 2 pm.

The Scores:

Zamboanga City 82 – Jeruta 17, Yu 16, Lingganay 16, Belencion 7, Matias 6, Ferrer 6, Gaco 6, Neypes 4, Cardona 4, Warminal 0.

Zamboanga del Sur 79 – Daa 22, Poligrates 17, Pepito 15, Raflores 7, Larotin 6, Celada 4, Sara 4, Cruz 2, Puerto 2, Tajonera 0, Jabello 0, Moneva 0.

Quarterscores: 18-20, 33-36, 54-56, 82-79. /rcg

