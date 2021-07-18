Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders score another win in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders eked out an, 83-77, victory against the Iligan City Archangels in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg last Saturday evening, July 17, at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Only leading by six in the second period, the Peace Riders sealed the first half with an impressive, 13-7, run to bring a, 45-33, lead at halftime.

The closest the Archangels could get was only within five via Jonathan Ballon’s free throws at the 4:06 mark of the fourth period, 66-71.

“Actually yung Iligan they just kept on fighting kaya nung nababa nila yung lamang sa lima, I just told my boys to settle down,” said Peace Riders head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Everytime Iligan made runs, the battle-hardened Peace Riders answered with their own. Basilan went on an, 8-2, run to grab a double figure lead, 79-68, in the final two minutes of the fourth period.

Chris Bitoon played his best game in a Basilan uniform with 23 points, while fellow newcomer Michael Juico chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Also coming through for the Peace Riders were Jong Baloria and Shaq Taganas with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Taganas also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Basilan now improved their win-loss slate to 2-0.

Joel Lee Yu led the scoring for the Archangels with 16 points and five assists. Lester Tamayo added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

With the loss, Iligan fell to the bottom of the standings at 0-3.

Both squads will only have a day to rest as the Peace Riders tangle with Kapatagan on Monday, 6 p.m., while the Archangels square off with Petra-Cement Roxas at 4 p.m.

The Scores:

Basilan 83 – Bitoon 23, Juico 13, Baloria 11, Taganas 10, Collado 8, Mabulac 7, Lunor 5, Gabo 3, Siruma 2, Manalang 1, Bringas 0, Ng 0.

Iligan City 77 – Lee Yu 16, Tamayo 14, Ballon 12, Baltazar 6, Marata E. 6, Tagolimot 5, Marata M. 4, Andor 4, Ordeniza 3, Dionson 3, Rabe 2, Canon 2, Montecalvo 0, Benitez 0.

Quarterscores: 22-13, 45-33, 65-54, 83-77.