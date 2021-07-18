PVL postpones Perlas’ games after COVID positive test

MANILA, Philippines—A member of the Perlas delegation inside the Premier Volleyball League bubble in Ilocos Norte tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Sunday.

The PVL, as a result, postponed all of the Perlas Spikers’ games in the Open Conference with the said individual getting transferred to an isolation facility while the other members of BanKo were quarantined in separate individual rooms.

All members of the Perlas Spikers team will then be administered an RT-PCR test five days after their last one.

“Pending the results (of the tests), the scheduled games of Perlas have been postponed,” said Ricky Palou, president of the organizing Sports Vision Management Group, Inc.

The Perlas Spikers were supposed to play Cignal in the opening day of the season at PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra but that match was also postponed.

The PVL’s decision to immediately transfer the infected individual was in accordance with the protocols that the Games and Amusements Board/Joint Administrative Order and the league agreed on.

