Cebu City to look into improper disposal of vax syringes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) is conducting an investigation on the improper disposal of COVID-19 vaccine syringes in one of the vaccination sites here.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, the City Health officer, confirmed on Monday, July 19, 2021, that they received reports that syringes used to inoculate individuals against COVID-19 were mixed with other wastes in a vaccination center in the city’s south district.

Ibones, in a phone interview with reporters, said they believed the incident was just an ‘isolated case’.

“Amo pang gitanaw unsay nahitabo ana. Isolated case ra na siya. Maa man gyud na sya’y sudlanan dapat. Anyway, ako na silang giignan para matan-aw na,” said Ibones.

Photos of the used medical devices placed in the same trash bags with biodegradables and non-biodegradables such as styrofoam packages and plastic bottles were posted by Ramil Ayuman, the City’s Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Officer, on Facebook.

According to Ibones, all operational vaccination centers in Cebu City have protocols to follow when disposing of potentially bio-hazardous wastes.

“Actually naa man tay mga proper disposal protocols… Naay assignment ana kinsay naassign ana (nga vaccination site)… Naa sad atoang risk management. Pero all the same, amo gihapon nang tan-awon,” he added.

The city has already opened at least six vaccination sites, and each has the capacity to accommodate at least 500 people a day.

