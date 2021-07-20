Stricter restrictions may have to be reimposed due to Delta variant – Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Stricter restrictions may need to be reimposed as the more alarming Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to the country, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday in his taped weekly briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The reported local cases in the country is a cause for a serious alarm and concern. It’s redundant, but still it’s good as any warning that can be given to the people,” Duterte said. “We may need to reimpose stricter restrictions to avoid mass gatherings and prevent super-spreader events.”

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said that three of the 35 COVID-19 patients with the Delta variant in the country had died.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said the fatalities were a 63-year-old male seafarer from the MV Athens who died on May 19; a 78-year old woman from Baybay, Antique, who died on May 30; and, a 58-year-old woman from Pandacan, Manila who died on June 28.

“This is more vicious. It’s more aggressive and fatal,” Duterte said about the Delta variant.

“That should put us in grave concern because it’s said that it is aggressive, vicious, and more virulent and can cause death faster than the COVID-19. That’s our worry,” he added, speaking partly in Filipino.