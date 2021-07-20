Santander municipal building temporarily closed for disinfection

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The main building of Santander’s Municipal Hall will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, July 21, 2021, until Friday, July 23.

The local government of Santander on Tuesday, July 20, announced that they will be conducting extensive disinfection as several of their employees underwent swab tests after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Tungod sa natala nga pagsaka sa kaso sa COVID-19 dinhi sa atong lungsod, temporaryo una nga isarado ang atong Municipal Main Building sugod July 21-23, 2021 tungod kay adunay pipila ka mga empleyado nga nagpakita ug sintomas sa COVID19 hinungdan nga ipailalom sila sa swab test ug ato usab ipaubos sa disinfection ang atong main building,” portions of the advisory read.

It was not mentioned how many workers were subjected to the COVID-19 tests.

The advisory was signed by Santander Mayor Marites Buscato.

Local officials, however, said delivery of basic services in their municipality will continue despite this development.

“Ang mga opisina sa RHU, Waterworks, MDRRMO, PNP ug MSWDO (skeletal force) magpadayon sa ilang paghatag ug serbisyo,” they said.

“Manghinaot ko sa inyong pagsabot ug maglaum ko sa inyong kooperasyon alang sa pagbatok sa maong virus,” they added.

Santander is a fourth-class municipality situated at the southernmost tip of Cebu province and approximately 133 kilometers south of the capital Cebu City.

