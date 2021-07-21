Duterte gets failing mark from teachers

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers on Tuesday gave President Rodrigo Duterte a failing mark for his “consistently poor performance” in fulfilling his commitment to the education sector five years into his presidency, saying the state of education in the Philippines only grew worse under his leadership.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) slammed the Duterte administration for its “abandonment of education,” particularly its failure to make good on its promise to double public school teachers’ salary, while education access and quality continued to suffer.

“We’ve had enough of incompetent leadership and total abandonment, especially at a time of severe and mounting crises.

President Duterte must be kicked out,” said Raymond Basilio, secretary general of ACT.

The group conducted a survey from July 10 to 18 and found that the majority of education workers in public and private schools gave the President the lowest rating of “poor” for his overall performance and fulfillment of his promises, as well as vital policies and programs.

The online survey was participated in by 1,080 teaching and nonteaching personnel and administrators in public and private schools and universities, vocational institutions and state colleges.