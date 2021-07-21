Fans talk about this year’s #MissUniverse host country Israel

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe fans are giddy to see the next set of candidates walk on the stage for the 70th Miss Universe in Eliat, Israel this December.

The Miss Universe organization announced its host country on Tuesday night, July 20, 2021.

With this, pageant fans are now excited to see diverse beauty, wit, and skills from the chosen candidates.

As the coronation night draws closer, fans are already sharing their expectations about this year’s most beautiful night.

While most of the pageant’s fans are ecstatic over this announcement, some are also skeptical about the choice of the host country for the 70th Miss Universe.

Fans cited that some other powerhouse countries may not make it to this year’s edition due to the democratic ties of their countries to the host country.

What do you think about this?

/bmjo