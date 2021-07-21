Cebu City PUVs reminded to adjust health protocols before August 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City public utility vehicles (PUVs) are reminded that they need to adjust the health protocols in their units before August 1, 2021, as agreed in their meeting with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Councilor James Cuenco, the chairperson of the committee on transportation and head of the Jeepney Task Force (JTF), said they agreed with the transportation operators for an adjustment period of two weeks to implement the additional health protocols.

These protocols included the proper installation of barriers, the setting and posting of maximum capacity at a conspicuous space inside the vehicle, and improve the compliance of the mask and face shield protocols.

“Katong mga signages, mga barriers and everything. Karon kung dunay mga violations, warning pa lang usa. Tagaan nato silag adjustment time,” said Cuenco.

Aside from the said protocols, Cuenco said all PUVs are encouraged to offer disinfectants such as alcohol or sanitizers to passengers as well.

A passenger jeepney traversing the 11A route has implemented this protocol uniquely as the operator has chosen to hang heart-shaped alcohol spray bottles.

Cuenco said this is one of the protocols that they want the PUVs to implement, if not along the passenger seats, but at least at every entrance of the vehicle so passengers can easily access the disinfectants.

The councilor hopes the PUVs will seriously implement the health protocols because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Since transportation has been identified as one of the high-risk areas for transmission, it is imperative that the public transportation sector be more vigilant in ensuring that the transmission is reduced in the PUVs, Cuenco said.

Meanwhile, since some areas in the city may be placed under granular lockdown if cases in an area continue to rise, such as in the case of a subdivision in Barangay Guadalupe, Cuenco said barangays has the prerogative to reroute jeepneys away from the areas under granular lockdown.

However, this is the prerogative of the barangay and is in no way required by the city government. /rcg

