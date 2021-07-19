TEAM to PUV drivers: No overloading, follow health protocols

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) reminding drivers of public utility vehicles to follow health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and not to overload their vehicles to avoid being apprehended by traffic enforcers.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), most of the violators of this rule were drivers of traditional jeepneys.

He said there were also passengers standing on the aisle in modern jeepneys and buses.

Jumao-as said most of the violations occur during the night at 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jumao-as believed that this was one of the reasons why the city’s COVID-19 cases increased.

Arnold Malig-on, TEAM operations head, said they had been apprehending 70 to 80 buses, traditional and modern jeepney drivers every day since July 1, 2021, because of overloading and violation of health protocols.

Malig-on said the drivers used stools and allow passengers to use the extra passenger seat at the center.

The fine for each violation is P1,000.

Malig-on said they tightened their inspection since July 1 after the city’s cases increased and received reports from netizens of overloading vehicles.

Based on the data from the Department of Health in Central (DOH-7) yesterday, July 18, the city’s total number of active cases is now at 449.

/dbs