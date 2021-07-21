Police have another suspect in shooting of drug surrenderee

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police have another suspect in the shooting a 37-year-old drug surrenderee in Barangay Lusaran, here, on Monday evening, July 19, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, that Talamban police learned that the victim, Jayson Goc-ong, had been involved in a fight with a resident of the same barangay prior to the shooting incident.

Parilla said there is a huge possibility that the resident may be responsible for shooting Goc-ong, who survived the attack and is still recuperating in a hospital here.

“Naka-istorya pa ang biktima pero mao lagi murag hesitant siya. As of now, basi sa atong thorough nga investigation, diha nila nahibaw an nga duna diay ni nakatiniunay ning biktima. Unya duna ni siya’y kapasidad nga mobuhat basi sa ilahang assessment sa suspect,” Parilla disclosed.

(The victim was able to speak but he seems hesitant. As of now, based on our thorough investigation, the victim had been in a gun-pointing incident with someone. And this person, based on their assessment, has the capability to do things like this.)

He noted that the suspect was familiar with the area where the victim was residing, since knew where to go after the shooting.

Parilla said if the suspect wasn’t from the area, it would have been difficult for him to flee that easily.

He clarified, though, that the suspect is not a drug personality.

Parilla said this suspect is a different person as the one pointed out by the victim after he was shot.

Goc-ong, a vulcanizer, who is included in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council’s list of drug surrenderees, was shot in his head but survived and managed to reveal the name of his attacker.

But Parilla ruled this person out as a suspect since he said there was “no basis.”

