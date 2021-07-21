Clarin still spotless in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Clarin Sto. Niño remains unbeaten in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg after defeating the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, 76-65, on Wednesday evening, July 21, 2021, at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Carlo Lastimosa led Sto. Niño with 22 points, going 6-of-9 from downtown, as his team cemented its position at the top of the standings with an immaculate 5-0 (win-loss) record.

John Wilson followed up his league-record triple-double performance with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while Joseph Eriobu hauled 13 rebounds along with six points.

Marlon Monte paced Kapatagan with 15 points as the team dropped to 1-5.

The Scores:

Clarin 76 – Lastimosa 22, Wilson 14, Raymundo 9, Marcelino 7, Pangcalinawagan 6, Eriobu 6, Hayes 4, Palattao 2, Pagente 2, Santos 2, Jalem 2, Pancho 0, Berdan 0, Mangahas 0, Lucernas 0.

Kapatagan 65 – Monte 15, Doroteo 11, Alanes 8, Inigo 7, Ng Sang 7, Costelo 6, Mandreza 3, Siarot 2, Astrero 2, Acain 2, Gabawan 2, Teodoro 0, Incio 0, Tabaquero 0.

Quarterscores: 27-10, 44-23, 63-44, 76-65.

