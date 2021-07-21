New parish priest mulls reopening of Humay-humay public cemetery mulled

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The newly installed parish priest of Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City is planning to reopen the Humay-humay Public Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob.

Fr. Renante Joseph Ga said that this will be a part of their agenda in their upcoming meeting with the Parish Pastoral Council on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

He said that he heard the clamor of its parishioners and he understands them for his elder sister has died just last month.

“Ato nang gipaminaw, niabot kanako nga mensahe kana ug akoa nang pagahisgutan uban sa Parish Pastoral Council kung unsay maayo,” Ga said.

Ga was born in Dinagat Island and was assigned before as parish priest at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Parish in Barangay Marigondon, here since 2018.

Before that, he was on a mission in Brazil for ten years.

Ga has replaced Fr. Bernard “Bong” Corpuz, who will be assigned at Birhen de la Paz y Buen Viaje in Surigao City.

He said that as of now, he plans to meet first with the church staff and he will continue what Corpuz has started in the parish.

“Pagsugod paman ni, naa pako sa pagsinati, pagpaminaw sa pulso sa tagsa-tagsa. Wala pakoy gipanglantaw nga mga palisiya nga usbon. Kung unsa lay gisugdan sa akong mga kaubanan dinhi, kana lang usa ang akoang ipadayon,” he added.

Ga’s installation on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, as parish priest of the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine, was led by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma. /rcg

