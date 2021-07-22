DOH-7 deploys additional 30 nurses to Cebu City hospitals

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has already deployed additional 30 nurses to different private hospitals in Cebu City.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of DOH-7, said that this after the agency has observed an increase of COVID-19 positive patients who were admitted at hospitals, here.

Bernadas also said that two level-2 hospitals in Cebu have already exhausted their hospital utilization beds for COVID-19. This is due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Cebu.

“Kung moingon ta ug Cebu, kung moingon ta ug occupancy rate, makita nimo nga misaka ang atong occupancy sa isolation facilities, ug misaka sad sa atong COVID beds. Apan wala pa ni siya misaka gyud nga maingon ta nga alarming ang number, kay naa paman siya sa mga 52% sa mga COVID beds, unya ang ato sad ICU beds misaka sad siya ug 39%,” Bernadas said.

Aside from this, Bernadas said they will continue to hire nurses, especially those who recently passed the nursing board examination.

He said that they plan to hire an additional 30 nurses.

“Maayo karon kay aduna ta’y mga bag-ong nipasar nga nurses, kun diin naka-recruit sad ta ug ubay-ubay, 30 kabuok nga ni-promise sila nga mosugod after sa ilang oath taking karong Hulyo 24,” he added.

Bernadas added that if the region will experience a shortage of nurses, they are planning to hire nursing students and graduates that will be deployed to different vaccination sites.

Licensed nurses deployed to the vaccination sites, Bernadas said, will be pulled out and be augmented to different hospitals. /rcg

