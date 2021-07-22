No entertainment, pure issues, for Lacson-Sotto campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine an election campaign in the country without entertainment?

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III envisioned this on Thursday as he vowed to get rid of stage performances when he and Senator Panfilo Lacson hit the campaign trail for the 2022 national elections.

Lacson is gunning for the presidency next year with Sotto as his running mate.

“Wala kaming ganun, wala kaming iniisip na entertainment e. More or less our thinking is really focused on issues,” Sotto told reporters in an online interview.

(We don’t have that, we’re not thinking of entertainment. More or less our thinking is really focused on issues.)

“We would like to elevate the type of campaigning for 2022 on a different level na, tigilan na yung mga entertainment…hindi maganda ang resulta later on. We will be focusing on issues,” he stressed.

(We would like to elevate the type of campaigning for 2022 on a different level this time, no more any types of entertainment…the result is not good later on. We will be focusing on issues.)

Also because of the pandemic, Sotto recognized the need to maximize the limited options available to them since movements are being restricted to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Senate leader, they would campaign using a combination of social and mainstream media.

And instead of the usual rallies, Sotto said they could probably hold small townhall meetings, if permitted, so they could personally present and explain to the people their platform of government.

“Mas maganda ang campaign kasi is puro issues, hindi mga messages ng mga trolls,” the Senate leader stressed.

(It’s better if the campaign is purely issues, and not based on the messages of the trolls.)

And to those wondering if the pair could still go out and campaign given their age, the 72-year-old Sotto assured they have nothing to worry as he and Lacson have already been going out for work even during this pandemic.

“I am not worried about our age,” he said, “Besides, I’ve talked to a lot of leaders from Christian groups and they are saying that the best mind of a person is when he is around 70 years old.”

Lacson turned 73 last June.

